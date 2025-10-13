“Huko lazima upande kitanda!” - LADY exposes dirty secrets after being fired from AMMCO Properties (VIDEO)

Monday, October 13, 2025 - A disgruntled former
employee of AMMCO Properties has taken to social media with explosive
allegations, claiming that female staff are forced into compromising situations
to keep their jobs.
In a viral video making rounds online, the lady alleges that
she was fired after refusing to “play along” with her boss’s inappropriate
demands, revealing that the company’s management allegedly prioritizes those
willing to trade favors for promotions.
The woman also claimed that cases of staff members
contracting and spreading STDs are reportedly common within the company.
Several former staff members have since come forward
anonymously, backing her claims and revealing they resigned after facing
similar pressure from their supervisors.
As of now, AMMCO Properties has not issued any official
response to the damning allegations, which continue to stir heated debate
online.
