“Huko lazima upande kitanda!” - LADY exposes dirty secrets after being fired from AMMCO Properties (VIDEO)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - A disgruntled former employee of AMMCO Properties has taken to social media with explosive allegations, claiming that female staff are forced into compromising situations to keep their jobs.

In a viral video making rounds online, the lady alleges that she was fired after refusing to “play along” with her boss’s inappropriate demands, revealing that the company’s management allegedly prioritizes those willing to trade favors for promotions.

The woman also claimed that cases of staff members contracting and spreading STDs are reportedly common within the company.

Several former staff members have since come forward anonymously, backing her claims and revealing they resigned after facing similar pressure from their supervisors.

As of now, AMMCO Properties has not issued any official response to the damning allegations, which continue to stir heated debate online.

Watch the video.

Huko AMMCO Properties lazima upande kitanda! pic.twitter.com/TX4ChBI6GH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2025

