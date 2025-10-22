LADY flexes her wedding ring to friends who told her not to cook, do laundry or pay for dates for her man (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - A young lady has sparked a lively debate online after proudly showing off her wedding ring to friends who once mocked her for “doing too much” for her boyfriend.

The elated lady revealed that her friends constantly advised her not to cook, do laundry, or contribute to dates, claiming she was “acting like a wife” to a man who hadn’t proposed yet.

But when the same man finally put a ring on her finger and walked her down the aisle, she came back with a savage but graceful clapback: “Ladies, I did the laundry… and got the ring.”

The video has since divided opinion among netizens.

Some have praised her for being patient, loving, and loyal, saying her commitment paid off.

Others, however, argue that women shouldn’t have to “prove love through chores” to earn marriage.

One user wrote, “Do what works for you. Her patience paid off - but that doesn’t mean everyone’s will.”

Woman flexes her wedding ring to her friends after ignoring their advice not to cook, do laundry, or pay for dates for her man 💍💯



pic.twitter.com/TyBokt0oUt — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 21, 2025

