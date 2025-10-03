Kenyan LADY reveals how her ex-husband’s crazy demands forced her to quit her marriage and netizens are talking - ‘Ndoa ni Ngumu!







Friday, October 3, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has stirred a lively debate online after candidly sharing why she walked away from her marriage - and let’s just say, it wasn’t infidelity or finances.

Responding to a viral thread asking women why they left, she revealed her breaking point was when her husband insisted that she irons his shirts at 5 a.m so that he could wear them while still warm.

“Mimi kupiga pasi 5:am ilinitoa kwa ndoa,” she wrote, adding that he refused to have his clothes ironed the night before.

Her story lit up social media, with many amused by the oddly specific demand.

Some joked that the husband was either deeply committed to warm collars - or simply trying to drive her away.

While divorce stories often involve dramatic twists, this one proves that sometimes, it’s the little things that push people over the edge.

And judging by the reactions, many agree: if you’re waking up before sunrise to heat up a shirt, maybe it’s time to rethink the relationship.

See the post and reactions below.

