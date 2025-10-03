Hunting for a Mubaba? AZZIAD NASENYA’s steamy vacation VIDEO amid financial struggles sparks reactions!







Friday, October 3, 2025 - Kenyan media personality and content creator, Azziad Nasenya, has set social media ablaze after sharing a sultry vacation video that’s raising eyebrows amid swirling debt rumors.

Just days after a gazette notice revealed that her luxurious four-bedroom apartment at Platinum Oak Residency in Kileleshwa is set for auction on October 8th, 2025, fans were stunned to see her dancing carefree, seemingly unbothered.

The auction, reportedly triggered by a Ksh 25 million loan default, has sparked intense speculation online.

While Azziad has yet to publicly address the financial claims, her latest video has ignited a firestorm of reactions.

Some netizens applauded her for living boldly despite the headlines, while others suggested she might be hunting for a wealthy mubaba to rescue her from her financial woes.

Whether it’s defiance, distraction, or simply dancing through the drama, Azziad’s unapologetic vibe has everyone talking.

Watch the video and reactions below.

The video pic.twitter.com/Exdv2K9bV4 — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) October 3, 2025

