Hunting for a Mubaba? AZZIAD NASENYA’s steamy vacation VIDEO amid financial struggles sparks reactions!

Friday, October 3,
2025 - Kenyan media personality and content creator, Azziad Nasenya, has
set social media ablaze after sharing a sultry vacation video that’s raising
eyebrows amid swirling debt rumors.
Just days after a gazette notice revealed that her luxurious
four-bedroom apartment at Platinum Oak Residency in Kileleshwa is set for
auction on October 8th, 2025, fans were stunned to see her dancing
carefree, seemingly unbothered.
The auction, reportedly triggered by a Ksh 25 million loan
default, has sparked intense speculation online.
While Azziad has yet to publicly address the financial
claims, her latest video has ignited a firestorm of reactions.
Some netizens applauded her for living boldly despite the
headlines, while others suggested she might be hunting for a wealthy mubaba
to rescue her from her financial woes.
Whether it’s defiance, distraction, or simply dancing
through the drama, Azziad’s unapologetic vibe has everyone talking.
Watch the video and reactions below.
The video pic.twitter.com/Exdv2K9bV4— Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) October 3, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments