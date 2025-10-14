Actress JACKIE MATUBIA warns Kenyans over ‘excessive humility’ and how confidence can open many doors







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Kenyan actress and digital creator, Jackie Matubia, has sparked a powerful conversation online after urging her followers to stop underselling themselves and start owning their achievements with confidence.

In a heartfelt Instagram Story titled “Good Morning My Loves,” Matubia challenged the cultural norm of excessive humility, encouraging Kenyans to be more vocal about their accomplishments.

“I don’t think enough people realise just how many doors they keep locked from underselling themselves,” she wrote.

The mother of two emphasized that success often hinges not just on talent or effort, but on how effectively one communicates their value.

“MAKE YOURSELF HEARD and don’t stop until you land exactly where you know you should be,” she added.

Her post struck a chord with many, highlighting how humility - while admirable - can sometimes hinder growth.

“Too many of us are taught to be humble and not enough of us are taught to champion our success,” she noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST