“Hukua Unajua Kuosha Vizuri, Ndio Nilikula Maid”! Man embarrasses his ex-LOVER as they wash each other’s dirty linen on Tiktok (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - Social media has been set ablaze after a man publicly embarrassed his ex-lover and baby mama during a heated exchange on TikTok, where the two shamelessly washed their dirty linen in public.

It all started after the lady accused her baby daddy of being a deadbeat father and having an affair with their househelp.

She further claimed that he had refused to move on after she dumped him and found another man.

In a shocking response, the estranged lover fired back, accusing her of poor hygiene, saying that’s what pushed him into cheating.

He went on to shamelessly admit that he had an affair with the househelp because his ex “did not know how to clean herself well.”

The dramatic confrontation quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comment sections in disbelief.

Many called out the former lovers for airing their private issues online, while others joked that TikTok had officially become the new battleground for toxic exes.

Check out the posts.

The lady being accused of poor hygiene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST