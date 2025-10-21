“HII ITAKUEKA NDANI MAISHA!” - Neighbours rescue a lady as her boyfriend viciously attacks her after a night out (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Late-night drama unfolded at a city apartment after neighbours were forced to intervene and rescue a young lady from her violent boyfriend when a night out ended in chaos.

In a shocking video shared online, the enraged man is seen physically attacking his girlfriend, hurling insults as she desperately cries out for help.

Alarmed neighbours quickly rushed to the scene and restrained the man before he could inflict more harm.

“Hii itakueka ndani maisha!” one of the concerned neighbours is heard shouting as they tried to stop the assault.

The disturbing incident has sparked public outrage, with Kenyans online demanding the suspect’s immediate arrest and tougher measures against gender-based violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST