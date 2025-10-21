"I miss the illegal money," - LADIES’ confessions on how hard it is to transition from dating ‘wash wash’ guys to men with legit means of income stun netizens!







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - A viral TikTok post has sparked lively conversations among young women about dating men with “wash wash” money - slang for wealth earned through scams - versus those with regular 9–5 jobs.

The post, captioned “That transition from dating a man with illegal money to a man with normal money has to be studied as one of the many trauma cases,” opened the floodgates.

In the comments, women shared how life with scammer boyfriends felt easier and more luxurious.

They admitted they never lacked anything - until they transitioned to dating men with legitimate incomes.

Many confessed that the shift came with lifestyle sacrifices, and some even described it as emotionally jarring.

The conversation has reignited debate around modern dating expectations and how normalized illegitimate wealth has become in youth culture.

