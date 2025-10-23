Heartbroken Kenyan LADY shares gifts she had bought for her boyfriend but broke up before his birthday - “Hazikufika Promised Land” (PHOTO)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan woman has sparked emotional reactions on social media after sharing a photo of birthday gifts she had bought for her boyfriend - only for the relationship to end before his special day.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) in early October, she revealed that she had begun shopping for his November birthday weeks in advance.

“The birthday gift I got this man. Nilianza kununua vitu early this month.”

“His birthday is in November,” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, she humorously lamented that the gifts “didn’t reach the promised land,” adding that she had also planned to buy two jerseys.

Her candid update touched many online.

Some praised her thoughtfulness and declared the man had lost a gem, while others, mostly men, took the opportunity to shoot their shot.

Despite the attention, she gently turned them down, saying she was still healing from the breakup.

The Kenyan DAILY POST