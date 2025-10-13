Amelala Na Marafiki Zangu Wote - Kenyan LADY blasts her baby daddy in explosive Facebook rant







Monday, October 13, 2025 - A furious Kenyan lady has taken to social media to publicly call out her baby daddy, accusing him of having private encounters with all her friends.

The heartbroken woman paraded the man’s photo on Facebook, revealing that she was forced to hand over their child to him after a bitter fallout.

She further claimed that the man has since denied her access to their child, forcing her to seek intervention from the area chief.

Her explosive post has since gone viral, attracting thousands of reactions from netizens, with many sympathizing with her pain while others urged her to handle the matter privately for the sake of the child.

Social media users described the situation as yet another case of messy breakups playing out in public, a trend that continues to dominate online spaces.

Check out her trending post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST