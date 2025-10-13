Former Machakos First Lady LILLIAN NGANGA throws shade at DIANA MARUA for posting shopping receipts - “Ni Ushamba-Max!”







Monday, October 13, 2025 - Former Machakos First Lady and rapper Juliani’s wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, has stirred social media debate after appearing to throw shade at individuals who post shopping receipts online.

In her Instagram stories, Lillian said while lifestyle content is acceptable, flaunting shopping list receipts reflects personal insecurity, calling the behavior “ushamba-max.”

Her remarks sparked speculation that she was indirectly targeting controversial content creator Diana Marua, wife to musician Bahati, who is known for sharing her lavish shopping sprees for clout.

Lillian’s statement has divided opinions - some applauding her for calling out what they see as unnecessary show-offs, while others believe her message was a subtle jab in the ongoing social media culture of flaunting wealth and luxury.





The Kenyan DAILY POST