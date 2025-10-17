Romantic Airport Scene! Excited LADY welcomes her MUBABA in style at JKIA - ‘Securing the bag’ or true love? (VIDEO)







Friday, October 17, 2025 - A young lady believed to be of South Sudanese origin was captured on camera receiving her “Mubaba” lover in style at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), leaving netizens talking.

In a video widely shared on social media, the elated lady is seen hugging her elegantly dressed lover and handing him a bouquet of flowers, moments after he landed at the airport.

She was clearly over the moon as the two shared a warm embrace in full view of curious onlookers.

According to reports circulating online, the two are legally married, and their union has become a talking point among netizens who can’t stop debating their relationship.

Some praised the couple for proving that love knows no boundaries, while others joked that the lady was just securing the bag.

Whatever the case, the video has once again proven that in matters of the heart, age is just a number.

The Kenyan DAILY POST