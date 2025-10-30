CCTV captures ruthless thugs attacking and robbing a man along Ndenderu - Ruaka route at night (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A disturbing CCTV clip has emerged showing a violent robbery incident along the Ndenderu–Ruaka route, where a man was brutally attacked and robbed by armed thugs at night.

The incident occurred at Rumenye area, a spot that has recently become notorious for late-night muggings targeting pedestrians and motorists.

In the footage, the unsuspecting man is seen walking along the roadside when two men suddenly confront him.

One of the attackers pulls out a knife and stabs him before the duo forcefully grabs his bag and phone.

The victim, believed to have been heading home from work, tries to resist but is quickly overpowered.

The assailants then flee the scene with his laptop and iPhone, leaving him injured.

Fortunately, nearby residents who heard his screams rushed to the scene and helped him get medical attention.

He was later taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had survived the attack and was in a stable condition.

The chilling video has since sparked outrage among residents and social media users, who are calling on the police to intensify night patrols and improve security surveillance in the area.

Locals claim that cases of violent robberies have been on the rise along the Ndenderu–Ruaka stretch, with many fearing to walk alone after dark.

Watch the footage.

