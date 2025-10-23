Ata Haukunusa Thurwari na Haukunionja! MAXWELL ODONGO crowned ‘simp of the year’ after buying a slay queen he met online iPhone 12 Pro Max without ‘hitting it’ (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - Social media is on fire after Nairobi slay queen Rachel Amondi exposed her sponsor, flamboyant Luo academic and NGO senior staff member Profesa Maxwell Odongo, for gifting her a brand-new iPhone 12 Pro Max, even before “opening her servers.”

The beautiful lady posted screenshots of their private conversation alongside photos of the phone, boldly bragging that the generous Odongo hadn’t even “sniffed her thurwari.”

Her revelation has sent tongues wagging across X (formerly Twitter), with amused Kenyans quickly crowning Profesa Odongo the “Simp of the Year.”

“This Profesa deserves a humanitarian award,” one netizen quipped.

“What kind of simping is this?” another commented.

Odongo, known for his flashy lifestyle, fine dressing, and deep pockets, is said to have a soft spot for city slay queens.

But this time, his act of generosity - or what some call “sponsorship without benefits” - has made him a trending topic.

Meanwhile, Rachel Amondi continues to ride the viral wave, with fans hailing her as the ultimate “soft life queen.”

Reactions.

Profesa Odongo, the simp of the year.

The slay queen whom he gifted iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Kenyan DAILY POST