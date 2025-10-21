Details of RAILA ODINGA’s private meeting with senior ODM officials at Serena Hotel before the India trip where he collapsed and died emerge







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - New revelations have surfaced about a closed-door meeting convened by late Raila Odinga shortly before his final trip to India, where he tragically collapsed and died.

According to ODM Deputy Party Leader and Vihiga Senator, Godfrey Osotsi, the former Prime Minister met senior party officials at Nairobi’s Serena Hotel to discuss critical party matters, including the postponed ODM at 20 celebrations.

Present at the meeting were Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, MPs Junet Mohamed and Rosa Buyu, and ODM Finance Director Joshua Kawino. Osotsi, who was summoned from the Senate to attend, described Raila as upbeat and in good spirits, though he disclosed plans to travel for medical checkups.

"In October this year, he sat at the Serena Hotel, summoning people to see him.”

“I was in the Senate, and he summoned me to see him there.”

“When I went there, we talked about politics, particularly about the party, and he was in high spirits," Osotsi recalled.

"He told me he is fine but wanted to travel out of the country for medical checkups.”

“So he told us to decide whether to postpone ODM at 20 or proceed with it while he is away.”

“So we decided to postpone it until he is back in Kenya," he added.

The Senator suggested Raila may have sensed his mortality, citing the symbolic weight of the ODM at 20 event, which he envisioned as a three-day celebration involving all past and present party affiliates, including President William Ruto.

“He wanted it to be big, inclusive, and reflective of ODM’s journey. I believe he had a premonition,” Osotsi added.

Raila reportedly urged party members to strengthen ODM and expand its reach ahead of the next General Elections.

Osotsi’s revelations come amid speculation of internal rifts within ODM, fueled by shifting alliances and differing visions for the party’s future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST