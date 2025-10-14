Media Personality MWALIMU RACHEL warns Kenyans not to be fooled by glamour of Miss Lang’ata prison pageant - “Prison is not fun”







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Media personality Mwalimu Rachel has issued a sobering reminder to Kenyans following the glitzy Miss Lang’ata Prison pageant held on Saturday, October 11th, 2025.

The event, which showcased elegantly dressed inmates confidently walking the runway, sparked admiration online for the contestants’ beauty and poise despite their incarceration.

During her radio show, cohost DJ Xclusive praised the participants, noting public surprise at the number of attractive women behind bars.

“Miss Lang’ata. I just loved how, despite everything the ladies have done, people were shocked that kuna warembo wengi sana wako ndani,” he said.

However, Mwalimu Rachel cautioned against romanticizing prison life based on the pageant’s polished presentation.

“Let’s celebrate them, yes - but don’t be fooled into thinking prison isn’t harsh,” she said.

“Once the makeup is off and the uniform is back on, that lovey-dovey stage moment fades.”

“Prison is not fun.”

The annual Miss Lang’ata Prison pageant offers inmates a chance to express creativity, build confidence, and experience a sense of achievement.

While the event highlights resilience and talent, Mwalimu Rachel has emphasized the serious consequences of crime and the stark reality of prison life beyond the spotlight.

Among past winners is Ruth Kamande, who is serving a life sentence for stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death.

