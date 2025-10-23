A LADY narrates her encounter with notorious womanizer MAXWELL ODONGO, infamous for sharing his secret escapades online - This guy is a menace (LOOK)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has come forward to narrate her encounter with Maxwell Odongo, the self-proclaimed “lover boy” who has gained infamy for exposing his private escapades with women online.

According to her, Odongo first approached her on Facebook a few years ago, charming her with sweet messages and promises of a date.

She later came across his posts online, where he shamelessly shared intimate details and screenshots involving women he had been with - turning private affairs into public gossip for clout.

Looking back, she says she can only thank the heavens for never meeting him in person.

Check out her tweet.





Photos of Odongo and different women.

