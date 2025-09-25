Lack of manners! CS HASSAN JOHO called out after he was captured on camera eating njugu karanga as RUTO was making his speech at UNGA in New York (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Mining Cabinet Secretary, Hassan Joho, has found himself on the receiving end after a video emerged online showing him casually munching njugu karanga during President William Ruto’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In the widely circulated clip, Joho is seen seated among the Kenyan delegation, cracking peanuts and popping them into his mouth while the Head of State delivered a high-profile address to world leaders.

Kenyans online were quick to call him out, accusing him of disrespecting both the President and the global platform.

Some argued that his behavior portrayed Kenya in a bad light, especially at such a prestigious international forum, while others dismissed the criticism, saying Joho is simply “being himself.”

This is not the first time the flamboyant CS has made headlines for his laid-back and carefree style.

However, critics insist that official State functions, especially on the world stage, demand a certain level of decorum and seriousness.

As the President was speaking to a largely empty auditorium at the UN, his own team seated behind him were also busy eating Njugu karanga ya New York, oblivious to the cameras that was rolling.



Yaani Wakina Joho walibebwa kama gunia just to go embarrass us like this yawa🤣🤣🤣

