VIDEO shows once celebrated KIKUYU gospel singer, DENNIS MUTARA, in a sorry state - His life spiraled after joining the infamous Gwata Ndai cult





Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Fans of celebrated Kikuyu gospel singer, Dennis Mutara, have been left in shock after a disturbing video of the Wendo ni Muhiu hitmaker surfaced online.

The viral clip shows Mutara lying helplessly on the ground, struggling to regain his senses after being woken up.

He appeared intoxicated and disoriented, sparking deep concern among his followers.

In the video, a group of men can be heard questioning how the gospel star ended up in such a state, with one of them revealing that Mutara had allegedly been abandoned by someone he had been with earlier.

Mutara’s troubles have long been a subject of public discussion.

In 2023, a social media user raised the alarm over the controversial Gwata Ndai cult, which is believed to have deep roots in the Mount Kenya region.

Reports suggest that Mutara’s once-promising career and personal life took a downward spiral after his alleged involvement with the group.





Once celebrated Kikuyu gospel singer DENNIS MUTARA in a sorry state pic.twitter.com/yUB2YmloqS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 11, 2025