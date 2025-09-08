VIDEO of singer AVRIL in the pool with CIGGIE JOHNSON sparks reactions - Age seems to be taking a toll on her! Nothing lasts forever

Monday, September 8, 2025 - Faded Kenyan songbird, Avril, has once again found herself at the center of online gossip after a video of her chilling in a swimming pool with controversial club host, Ciggie Johnson, surfaced online.
In the clip, Avril appears relaxed and playful as she enjoys
time with Ciggie, but keen-eyed netizens were quick to shift attention from the
romance to her looks.
Many remarked that age seems to be catching up with the
singer, who was once hailed as one of Kenya’s most glamorous female
celebrities.
Some fans sympathized with her, noting that “nothing lasts
forever,” while critics mocked her for still chasing clout through questionable
company.
Others defended Avril, arguing that she is simply living her
life and has no obligation to maintain the youthful image fans still expect of
her.
Watch the video below.
AVRIL by the pool with CIGGIE JOHNSON pic.twitter.com/bZdwiel9tJ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments