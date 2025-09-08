VIDEO of singer AVRIL in the pool with CIGGIE JOHNSON sparks reactions - Age seems to be taking a toll on her! Nothing lasts forever







Monday, September 8, 2025 - Faded Kenyan songbird, Avril, has once again found herself at the center of online gossip after a video of her chilling in a swimming pool with controversial club host, Ciggie Johnson, surfaced online.

In the clip, Avril appears relaxed and playful as she enjoys time with Ciggie, but keen-eyed netizens were quick to shift attention from the romance to her looks.

Many remarked that age seems to be catching up with the singer, who was once hailed as one of Kenya’s most glamorous female celebrities.

Some fans sympathized with her, noting that “nothing lasts forever,” while critics mocked her for still chasing clout through questionable company.

Others defended Avril, arguing that she is simply living her life and has no obligation to maintain the youthful image fans still expect of her.

Watch the video below.

AVRIL by the pool with CIGGIE JOHNSON pic.twitter.com/bZdwiel9tJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 8, 2025

