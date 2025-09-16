This Manchester United fan was spotted ‘revenging’ the Man City loss in a city club - His facial expression tells it all (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - A hilarious video of an overly excited Manchester United fan partying in a city club has taken social media by storm.

The fan, clearly in high spirits, is seen dancing animatedly with a curvy lady, his dramatic moves leaving netizens in stitches.

The clip surfaced shortly after Manchester United suffered a 3-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City, prompting fans to joke that he was “revenging” the loss with good vibes and flirtation.

While the match may have been a blow, this fan’s energy proves that sometimes, the best comeback isn’t on the pitch - it’s on the dance floor.

Watch the video.

Revenging for Manchester United 😄😄😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/i68qYbjifG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST