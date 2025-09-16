This Manchester United fan was spotted ‘revenging’ the Man City loss in a city club - His facial expression tells it all (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - A hilarious video of an overly excited Manchester United fan partying in a city club has taken social media by storm.
The fan, clearly in high spirits, is seen dancing animatedly
with a curvy lady, his dramatic moves leaving netizens in stitches.
The clip surfaced shortly after Manchester United suffered a
3-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City, prompting fans to joke that he was
“revenging” the loss with good vibes and flirtation.
While the match may have been a blow, this fan’s energy
proves that sometimes, the best comeback isn’t on the pitch - it’s on the dance
floor.
Watch the video.
Revenging for Manchester United 😄😄😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/i68qYbjifG— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 17, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments