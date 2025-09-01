The moment a rogue Probox driver almost collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle while overtaking dangerously along a busy road - Aliona kifo na macho (VIDEO)





Monday, September 1, 2025 - A reckless Probox driver was caught on camera overtaking dangerously and almost causing a fatal head-on collision.

The incident, captured in a viral video, shows the Probox attempting to overtake a truck along a sharp corner, only to meet an oncoming car at high speed.

For a tense moment, both vehicles seemed destined for impact, forcing the oncoming driver to swerve abruptly to avoid disaster.

The video has since sparked outrage online, with Kenyans calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to rein in rogue drivers who continue to endanger lives on the road.

Authorities have repeatedly warned motorists against reckless overtaking, reminding them that such dangerous maneuvers are among the leading causes of fatal accidents on Kenyan roads.

The moment a rogue Probox driver almost collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle while overtaking dangerously along a busy road pic.twitter.com/JTWMhCdOEb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST