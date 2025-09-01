The moment GEOFFREY MOSIRIA rescued a young man who was drugged in Kilimani and dumped outside Yaya Centre (VIDEO)







Monday, September 1, 2025 - A man was rescued in the early hours of Saturday morning after being drugged, robbed, and abandoned near Yaya Centre in Kilimani.

According to Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, who came to his aid, the victim was found unconscious by the roadside at around 3 a.m.

After a few minutes, the man regained consciousness and narrated his ordeal, revealing that he had been drugged while at a certain restaurant before being stripped of his valuables.

His phone, laptop, money, and even his shirt were stolen.

Mosiria, who encountered him in a helpless state, assisted by booking and paying for an Uber ride to his home in Hunters, Kasarani, ensuring that he got home safely.

Cases of drink-spiking and robbery have been on the rise in Nairobi’s nightlife spots and restaurants, with many unsuspecting revelers falling prey to criminals.

Watch the video.

Geoffrey Mosiria rescued a drugged and abandoned man near Yaya Centre at 3 a.m. Saturday.



He paid for an Uber to get him home safely after the victim was robbed of all his belongings.



Watch the video below 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZIirUFOlj9 — Pat (@GudaExperience) August 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST