The moment GEOFFREY MOSIRIA rescued a young man who was drugged in Kilimani and dumped outside Yaya Centre (VIDEO)

Monday, September 1, 2025 - A man was rescued in the early hours of Saturday morning after being drugged, robbed, and abandoned near Yaya Centre in Kilimani.
According to Nairobi County Chief Environment
Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, who came to his aid, the victim was found
unconscious by the roadside at around 3 a.m.
After a few minutes, the man regained consciousness and
narrated his ordeal, revealing that he had been drugged while at a certain
restaurant before being stripped of his valuables.
His phone, laptop, money, and even his shirt were stolen.
Mosiria, who encountered him in a helpless state, assisted
by booking and paying for an Uber ride to his home in Hunters, Kasarani,
ensuring that he got home safely.
Cases of drink-spiking and robbery have been on the rise in
Nairobi’s nightlife spots and restaurants, with many unsuspecting revelers
falling prey to criminals.
Watch the video.
