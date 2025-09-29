The moment a Kenyan man got emotional and started crying during TEMS’ performance at Blankets and Wine - “I don’t have a girlfriend” (VIDEO)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - The Blankets and Wine Festival lit up Nairobi’s Laureate Garden on Sunday, September 28th, 2025, with thousands turning up for a soulful headlining performance by Nigerian Grammy winner, Tems.

But one emotional fan stole the spotlight in a now-viral video.

Overwhelmed by Tems’ voice and presence, the Kenyan man was seen nearly in tears, shouting that he didn’t have a girlfriend and pleading with Tems to come live with him.

While some found the moment endearing, others nearby weren’t amused and quickly voiced their disapproval.

Watch the video below.

