The moment a Kenyan man got emotional and started crying during TEMS’ performance at Blankets and Wine - “I don’t have a girlfriend” (VIDEO)

Monday, September 29, 2025 - The Blankets and Wine Festival lit up Nairobi’s Laureate Garden on Sunday, September 28th, 2025, with thousands turning up for a soulful headlining performance by Nigerian Grammy winner, Tems.
But one emotional fan stole the spotlight in a now-viral
video.
Overwhelmed by Tems’ voice and presence, the Kenyan man was
seen nearly in tears, shouting that he didn’t have a girlfriend and pleading
with Tems to come live with him.
While some found the moment endearing, others nearby weren’t
amused and quickly voiced their disapproval.
