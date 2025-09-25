TERRENCE CREATIVE opens up about struggles with addiction and how his wife, MILLY CHEBBY, rescued him







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and content creator, Terence Creative, has shared a deeply emotional glimpse into his past, revealing his battle with addiction and how his wife, Milly Chebby, stood by him through it all.

In a heartfelt post on September 25th, Terence recounted his days as a chain smoker and addict, describing how Milly, then his girlfriend, never gave up on him.

“This is how I used to look when I was an addict and chain smoker,” he wrote.

“My then girlfriend, now my wife, would take me to the club to drink my two beers, then we’d go home.”

Terence credited Milly’s patience and unwavering support as the turning point in his journey to recovery.

“Her consistency helped me change. This serves as a reminder that your decisions determine your destiny,” he added.

He also reflected on the early years of their relationship, revealing that Milly supported him financially for over four years.

“She used to pay 98.9% of our bills,” he said.

With over 3 million followers across social media, Terence used his story to encourage women to support their partners through tough times.

“Ladies, if he’s not financially stable and you are, support him and respect him until he is.”

“Don’t shame your man in public.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST