Pastor ROBERT BURALE sparks debate with bold take on why rich Kenyans no longer go to church! (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Popular Kenyan pastor and motivational speaker Robert Burale has reignited conversation around faith and wealth with a candid take on why many affluent Kenyans are steering clear of church.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Burale didn’t mince words, claiming that the prosperity gospel has alienated the very people it often tries to attract.

“Rich people no longer go to church because we preach foolish things to them,” he said.

He painted a vivid picture: “Imagine you have ten billionaires in church and the pastor says, ‘I hear the Lord say you will live in a house you didn’t build.’”

“These people already live in lavish homes and drive top-of-the-range cars.”

Burale explained that wealthy individuals seek spiritual nourishment, not empty promises.

When churches fail to offer depth and authenticity, he said, they simply stop attending.

His remarks quickly went viral, sparking widespread support online.

Many netizens echoed his sentiments, accusing modern-day pastors of turning churches into businesses and selling hope to the poor instead of preaching truth and spiritual growth.

Known for his sharp suits and sharper insights, Burale’s comments have once again positioned him as a thought-provoking voice in Kenya’s faith circles, challenging believers and leaders alike to rethink the message behind the pulpit.

Pastor Burale on why Rich people no longer go to church! pic.twitter.com/dpaiv84r6z — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 24, 2025

