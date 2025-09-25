AZZIAD NASENYA breaks silence with sarcastic post as her Kileleshwa home is slated for auction over Ksh 25 million loan default - “I Love Tea”







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Kenyan content creator, Azziad Nasenya, is once again trending, this time over reports that her lavish house in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa neighborhood is set to be auctioned.

A gazette notice from Okuku Agencies Auctioneers confirms that the four-bedroom unit at Platinum Oak Residency will go under the hammer on October 8th, 2025, at Jeevan Bharati Building.

The auction follows an alleged Ksh 25 million loan default.

Rather than address the issue, Azziad took to social media with a cheeky video.

In it, she prepares actual tea in her kitchen while sarcastically addressing the online frenzy.

“There is something I respect, my online followers and my family, my social media family, because we have been on this journey for a very long time.”

“Now, one thing I’ve been seeing this evening and afternoon in my calls and in my DMs is that you want 'tea'.”

“Guess what, we are going to make that, so let’s go.”

She continued her sarcasim as she prepared actual tea, adding: “Funny thing is, I love flavoured tea. When I make my tea, it is like a cocktail.”

“Once I make sure that the sugar has dissolved, we drink the tea. You wanted tea, here is tea, but remember, never let the tea get cold, drink it while it’s hot.”

Her cheeky clapback sparked mixed reactions with some netizens praising her for handling the situation with humour and grace, while others questioned her silence on the auction itself.

This latest drama adds to a string of financial controversies surrounding Azziad, including past allegations of unpaid debts and lavish spending.

Though she’s consistently denied the claims, insisting her success stems from hard work and smart investments, the spotlight on her finances remains intense.





The Kenyan DAILY POST