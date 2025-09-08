Sirisia MP JOHN WALUKE under fire for humiliating a man with dwarfism in front of CS MURKOMEN - “Totally unacceptable” (VIDEO)







Monday, September 8, 2025 - Sirisia MP John Waluke is facing intense public backlash after a disturbing incident at the Jukwaa La Usalama security forum in Bungoma on Saturday, September 6th.

This is after Waluke forced a man with dwarfism to run across the dais and salute Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, in what he claimed was a demonstration of why persons with disabilities should not serve in the police force.

The act, widely circulated on social media, has been condemned as cruel and discriminatory.

Rights organizations and government officials have denounced Waluke’s behavior, calling it a violation of dignity and a setback to disability inclusion.

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) issued a strong statement, saying:

“We strongly condemn Sirisia MP, John Waluke’s act of parading a short-statured man to mock him.”

“Such conduct is demeaning, discriminatory, and a violation of the rights of persons with disabilities.”

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura also criticized the MP, noting that youth with disabilities have undergone paramilitary training through the National Youth Service since 2015 and now serve in various sectors.

“What you did to that young person with disability in public is totally unacceptable,” Mwaura said.

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige described the video as “incredibly disappointing,” adding, “We may be disabled, but our votes are not. That is not the behavior of national leaders.”

The incident has reignited calls for respect, dignity and equal opportunity for all Kenyans, regardless of physical ability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST