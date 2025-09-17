SHOCK as it emerges that socialite HUDDAH MONROE’s mother is a broke and depressed alcoholic - She reacts







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has been thrust into controversy after shocking reports surfaced alleging that her mother is living in poverty and battling alcoholism.

According to claims making rounds online, Huddah’s mother has been struggling with depression and has allegedly turned to alcohol for comfort.

The revelations stand in stark contrast to Huddah’s glamorous lifestyle, where she is often seen jetting across the world, dressed in luxury brands, and partying in high-end circles.

Breaking her silence, Huddah appeared to partly confirm the rumors.

In a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, she suggested that she has tried helping her mother countless times, but her efforts were wasted.

“They always wanna taint your name. Hatusaidiangi. When you’ve done all you can but their money is for alcohol and chill,” she wrote.

She went further, accusing her mother of laziness and entitlement to her wealth, statements that have fueled even more heated debate online.

Check out her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST