SHOCK as it emerges that socialite HUDDAH MONROE’s mother is a broke and depressed alcoholic - She reacts

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has been thrust into controversy after shocking reports surfaced alleging that her mother is living in poverty and battling alcoholism.
According to claims making rounds online, Huddah’s mother
has been struggling with depression and has allegedly turned to alcohol for
comfort.
The revelations stand in stark contrast to Huddah’s
glamorous lifestyle, where she is often seen jetting across the world, dressed
in luxury brands, and partying in high-end circles.
Breaking her silence, Huddah appeared to partly confirm the
rumors.
In a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, she suggested
that she has tried helping her mother countless times, but her efforts were
wasted.
“They
always wanna taint your name. Hatusaidiangi. When you’ve done all you can but
their money is for alcohol and chill,” she wrote.
She went further, accusing her mother of laziness and
entitlement to her wealth, statements that have fueled even more heated debate
online.
Check out her posts.
