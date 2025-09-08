SARAH MTALII sets the record straight on her love life amid SIMON KABU re-union rumors - “I am very happy”







Monday, September 8, 2025 - Bonfire Ventures MD, Sarah Mtalii, has cleared the air on swirling rumors that she’s rekindled her romance with ex-husband, Simon Kabu.

The two, who publicly confirmed their separation in late 2024, were recently spotted together on a business trip - fueling speculation of a reunion.

Speaking to Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, she set the record straight:

“Tuliachana. We separated, and everyone has moved on.”

“We’re just waiting for the court to issue the certificate.”

She added that even her family was rattled by the false reports.

“My parents got high blood pressure. Walipigwa na butwaa.”

Sarah revealed that their actual breakup happened in May 2024, months before the public announcement.

She emphasized that both she and Simon have moved on and now serve only as advisors at Bonfire Ventures, with a management team running daily operations.

When asked about her love life, Sarah simply said, “I am okay and I am very happy.”

In past interviews, Sarah has been candid about the emotional toll of her marriage.

She admitted staying longer than she should have due to societal pressure.

“I would have died trying to inspire people and be a role model,” she confessed.

