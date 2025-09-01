SAD! ALICE MORAA, the beautiful Saudi-based Kenyan LADY who collapsed and died while chopping onions was full of life (PHOTOs + VIDEO)







Monday, September 1, 2025 - Tragedy has struck the Kenyan diaspora community after the sudden death of Alice Moraa, a young woman working in Saudi Arabia.

Reports indicate that she collapsed while helping her employer chop onions in the kitchen.

Moraa, who had earlier complained of frequent dizziness, lost consciousness and sadly never made it to hospital.

Her passing has sparked an outpouring of grief online, with Kenyans flooding social media with condolences and sharing memories of her vibrant TikTok presence.

Many described her as full of life and joy.





May her soul rest in peace.

See video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST