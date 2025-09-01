From thirsting on HUDDAH and AZZIAD, MP PETER SALASYA now wants a ‘reforming LESBIAN’ as his ideal match” for marriage







Monday, September 1, 2025 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, is once again making waves with his unconventional approach to love.

The outspoken legislator took to X on Monday, September 1st, 2025, to announce a fresh twist in his ongoing search for a wife: this time, he says he is looking for a lesbian “who is about to reform.”

Salasya’s journey to find a life partner has been anything but ordinary.

From publicly wooing socialite Huddah Monroe (a pursuit that ended in a messy online spat) to expressing admiration for content creator Azziad Nasenya, his romantic pursuits have rarely gone unnoticed.

The MP has been vocal about what he wants in a partner.

In a past interview, he stated that his ideal wife would be someone ambitious but grounded enough to embrace a rural lifestyle - far from Nairobi’s fast-paced city life.

In his own words, he values “submission,” describing it as both Biblical and spiritual, and has openly admitted he finds it challenging to get a woman willing to settle in the village.

Beyond his romantic quests, Salasya often stirs conversations with his candid views on relationships.

He has controversially spoken against dating virgins, and earlier this year, revealed lifestyle changes - including giving up alcohol - to boost his chances of marriage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST