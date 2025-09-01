RED ALERT! Former Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO raises alarm over knife-wielding thugs targeting Women in Nairobi CBD! (VIDEO)





Monday, September 1, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has expressed concern over what he termed as rising insecurity in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

In a statement on Monday, September 1st, Sonko claimed that thugs armed with crude weapons, including knives, machetes, and even toy guns, have been targeting unsuspecting members of the public, with women being the most affected.

“Cases of thugs using crude weapons to steal from the public within the CBD have become rampant. Their main target is women,” Sonko said.

He urged the National Police Service (NPS) to act swiftly, adding:

“As a former leader of Nairobi, I appeal to the police to move with speed and bring these culprits to book.”

“Their days are numbered.”

His remarks follow a viral video of a woman narrating her encounter with suspected thugs along Kimathi Street.

The woman said she noticed a group trailing her before rushing to safety and booking an Uber.

The driver reportedly told her such incidents were increasingly common.

The concerns come a week after NPS addressed insecurity claims linked to an attack at Nanak House. Police said the incident was a targeted dispute, not a wider trend, and confirmed one arrest. NPS reiterated that Nairobi’s CBD remains secure for business and pledged ongoing vigilance.

We've been saying this for a while now, Nairobi CBD is back to the 90s



No lights, knives and syringes.... Most importantly, no police in sight



Primary target is young ladies



Take care of your loved ones, duale is the CS of health pic.twitter.com/FAQmf75gVI — Rapcha The Sayantist (@IAMRAPCHA) September 1, 2025