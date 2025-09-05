PHILIP KARANJA unveils his new girlfriend, MUKAMI MAINA, 2 years after divorcing KATE ACTRESS (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 5, 2025 - Celebrated filmmaker Philip Karanja, popularly known as Phil, has officially gone public with his new relationship, two years after parting ways with renowned actress Catherine Kamau, alias Kate Actress.

Phil introduced his new girlfriend, Mukami Maina, through a photo shared on social media, sparking buzz among fans.

The photo captured the couple looking happy and deeply in love, marking Phil’s first public relationship since his highly publicized split with Kate.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions online, with some fans congratulating the director on finding love again, while others compared his new flame to his ex-wife, noting that she appears way younger.

Phil and Kate ended their marriage in 2023 after nearly six years together, citing irreconcilable differences.

See photos of his new girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST