Perfect Mubaba! Stylish High court judge, Justice JOHN CHIGITI, drives slay queens crazy as he showcases saxophone skills during Judiciary talent day (VIDEO)







Friday, September 12, 2025 - High Court Judge, Justice John Chigiti, stole the spotlight during the Judiciary Sports, Culture and Talent Day after stepping away from the bench to serenade colleagues with his smooth saxophone skills.

The stylish judge, often hailed as the embodiment of a “perfect mubaba,” had slay queens on social media swooning as he effortlessly blew away jazz tunes that electrified the event.

The annual gathering, themed “Fitness for Justice: Balancing Wellness, Integrity and Service,” brought together judges, judicial officers, and staff to celebrate wellness, creativity, and teamwork.

Justice Chigiti’s performance quickly became one of the highlights of the day, showcasing his versatility beyond the courtroom and reminding many that even those who deliver justice can strike the right chord when it comes to music and culture.

The Judiciary Sports, Culture and Talent Day not only fosters fitness but also builds camaraderie, creativity, and excellence in service delivery – with Justice Chigiti proving that talent knows no robes.

Watch the video.

High Court Judge, Justice John Chigiti, showcases his talent playing the Saxophone, while displaying his exceptional antique collection during the Judiciary Sports, Culture and Talent Day. The day themed, "Fitness for Justice: Balancing Wellness, Integrity and Service," brings… pic.twitter.com/Pk7OiMvkRi — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) September 11, 2025

