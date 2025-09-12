NANA OWITI responds to a fan’s wish for a re-union with ex-husband, KING KAKA -“Alyaws praying mrudiane”







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Social media personality, Nana Owiti, has gracefully responded to a fan hoping for a romantic reunion between her and ex-husband, rapper Kennedy Ombima, popularly known as King Kaka.

The fan, Edna Nyarango, commented on Nana’s page saying, “Always praying you and King Kaka mrudiane.”

Nana’s reply was short but telling: “Move on darling,” subtly confirming that reconciliation is off the table.

The celebrity couple, who ended their 13-year marriage in December 2024, had announced their separation through a heartfelt joint statement, pledging to co-parent their three children with love and mutual respect.

Speaking recently about their split, King Kaka shared that while the romantic chapter has closed, their parenting journey continues smoothly.

“Machungu tulishamaliza. Tunacoparent vizuri,” he said.

When asked about Nana’s current relationship status, King Kaka responded diplomatically:

“Ako na maisha yake na mimi niko na yangu… Vile yeye pia hajui yangu.”

The rapper also revealed he has no plans to remarry, citing the difficulty of finding genuine love in today’s world.

“These girls out here don’t want marriage, they want money. And the little I have is for my children,” he said.

For now, both Nana and King Kaka seem focused on family, healing, and moving forward - separately.





The Kenyan DAILY POST