Media personality ADELLE ONYANGO opens up about her divorce - “I refused to take his sir name and didn’t want kids”







Friday, September 12, 2025 - In a candid and deeply personal revelation, media personality Adelle Onyango has shared the emotional journey behind her divorce from rally driver, Falgun Bhojak.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2017, began to feel the cracks in their relationship by their third Christmas together.

Speaking during a storytelling session on The Moth, Adelle reflected, “It wasn’t just our apartment that didn’t feel like home - it was my marriage.”

“The wife my husband wanted was nothing like me.”

A pivotal moment came after yet another argument, when her husband listed three things he felt defined marriage: having a child, taking his surname and wearing a wedding ring.

Adelle had chosen none of them.

“I remember one night we were in bed after one of our many arguments and he said, you refuse to give me three things that make a marriage.”

“You don’t want to give me a child, you won’t take my surname and you stopped wearing your ring.”

That night, she uttered the words many fear: “I can’t do this anymore. I can’t do us anymore.”

The divorce, finalized in 2024, came with emotional and financial strain - setting her back KSh 200,000.

Adelle also faced backlash from family members who questioned her decision, with one saying, “If he didn’t hit you, why are you leaving?”

Adelle Onyango now joins a growing list of high-profile Kenyan female media personalities whose marriages have ended in heartbreak, fueling cheeky speculation online about whether the spotlight comes with a romantic curse.

From celebrated TV anchor, Betty Kyalo’s much-publicized split to Zubeida Kananu’s quiet separation, the pattern has not gone unnoticed by netizens.