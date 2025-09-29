Men Keep off! Video of bold slay queens getting cozy in a Nairobi club sets tongues wagging (WATCH)

Monday, September 29, 2025 - A video of two bold slay queens having a good time in a Nairobi club has set tongues wagging.
In the viral video, the pair is seen dancing
like no one’s watching and while getting a little too cozy.
Their undeniable chemistry has seen netizens
questioning if they are just friends having a good time or there is more than
meets the eye.
Interestingly, scenes like this, once
considered shocking, are now common in Nairobi’s party scene.
