“I’m the only challenger capable of sending RUTO home in 2027,” - Confident GACHAGUA talks up his presidential bid







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the 2027 presidential race, boldly declaring himself as the only opposition figure capable of unseating President William Ruto.

Speaking at PCEA Ruringu Parish in Nyeri on Sunday, September 14th, Gachagua said he had accepted the call from Kenyans to lead the country, claiming widespread backing from the Mt Kenya region.

“I have come home to say that I have accepted to vie for the presidency of the Republic of Kenya.”

“Kenyans have looked and said the only leader who can remove Ruto from office is Riggy G, and I have come home to seek your blessings,” he told congregants.

Gachagua emphasized that he has the backing of the Mt Kenya region and dismissed concerns over his eligibility, citing ongoing court battles as politically motivated distractions.

His announcement comes amid ongoing deliberations within the United Opposition coalition, which is yet to settle on a flagbearer.

A section of Mt Kenya leaders has already endorsed Gachagua’s bid.

Addressing supporters in Murang’a a day earlier, Gachagua outlined his key priorities if elected, including restoring free education, reviving free maternity care and scrapping the housing levy introduced by the current administration.

He argued that these reforms will ease the financial burden on families and improve access to essential services.

“These are the burdens we must lift from Kenyans if we want a nation where citizens thrive,” Gachagua said.

