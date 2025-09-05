“Let me be” Curvy teacher tells off netizens critical of her ‘figure-hugging’ outfits to school (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Friday, September 5, 2025 - Ms. Williams, a teacher and fashion influencer known as “Teacher Bae,” has stirred up a heated conversation online after sharing videos of herself in form-fitting outfits filmed on school grounds.

With over 134,000 TikTok followers, Williams regularly posts clips from hallways and classrooms, often while students are present.

Her wardrobe - tight skirts, sheer dresses, and curve-hugging trousers - has drawn both admiration and outrage.

One viral video shows her confidently strutting in a nude pencil skirt, white blouse, and lace-up heels. Another features a sheer white maxi skirt paired with a black top and oversized bow.

But the clip that sparked the most backlash shows her writing on a whiteboard in trousers that accentuate her figure, prompting critics to accuse her of staging the shot for attention.

Online reactions have been intense. “You look great, but wrong time and place,” one netizen wrote.

Others went further, calling for an investigation and questioning her professionalism.

Unfazed, Williams responded with a fiery clapback: “Y’all are miserable. Let me be.”

She also defended her teaching record, claiming that parents of former students praised her work and wished she was still in their children’s lives.

