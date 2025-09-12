KING KAKA’s ex-wife, NANA OWITI, clarifies whether they will ever reunite after divorce







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Social media personality, Nana Owiti, the ex-wife of celebrated rapper King Kaka, has finally set the record straight on whether there is any chance of rekindling their relationship following their high-profile divorce.

Taking to her Facebook account, Nana responded to a lingering question from a fan who expressed hope that the two would one day reconcile.

“Always praying you na King Kaka mrudiane,” the fan wrote.

In a firm but respectful response, Nana made it clear that while she and King Kaka continue to co-parent peacefully and maintain mutual respect, reconciliation is not part of the plan.

“Move on darling,” she replied.

Her remarks come months after their separation, a split that stunned many fans given their long union and public displays of affection over the years.

Nana’s statement has now put to rest speculation about a reunion, with many of her followers commending her maturity.





The Kenyan DAILY POST