KING KAKA’s ex-wife, NANA OWITI, clarifies whether they will ever reunite after divorce

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Social media personality, Nana Owiti, the ex-wife of celebrated rapper King Kaka, has finally set the record straight on whether there is any chance of rekindling their relationship following their high-profile divorce.
Taking to her Facebook account, Nana responded to a
lingering question from a fan who expressed hope that the two would one day
reconcile.
“Always praying you na King Kaka mrudiane,” the fan wrote.
In a firm but respectful response, Nana made it clear that
while she and King Kaka continue to co-parent peacefully and maintain mutual
respect, reconciliation is not part of the plan.
“Move on darling,” she replied.
Her remarks come months after their separation, a split that
stunned many fans given their long union and public displays of affection over
the years.
Nana’s statement has now put to rest speculation about a reunion, with many of her followers commending her maturity.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments