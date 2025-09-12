BUSTED!! TASHA exposed for stealing a Samsung Fold from a businesslady in Nairobi CBD - She was pretending to be a client (VIDEO)







Friday, September 12, 2025 - A lady identified only as Tasha was caught on camera stealing a Samsung Fold phone from a businesslady in the Nairobi Central Business District.

According to reports, Tasha walked into the shop posing as a genuine client before executing the daring theft.

A video now making rounds on TikTok shows her engaging the trader in casual conversation, only to cunningly slip away with the pricey gadget moments later.

The unsuspecting victim later raised the alarm, prompting the viral circulation of the footage.

Hawk-eyed netizens quickly swung into action, unmasking Tasha’s identity and even tracing her Facebook account, leaving her deeply embarrassed online.

TASHA exposed for stealing a Samsung Fold from a businesslady in Nairobi CBD pic.twitter.com/GR5ObjYA1x — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 12, 2025

Watch video of Tasha stealing the phone below.

