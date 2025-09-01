KARANGU’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, reveals he refused to pay school fees and provide food for their children after their fallout (VIDEO)







Monday, September 1, 2025 - Controversial gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has once again found himself in the spotlight after his estranged wife, Trizah, made startling claims during a TikTok Live session.

In the viral video, Trizah accused Karangu of abandoning his parental responsibilities following their marital fallout.

She alleged that he stopped paying school fees for their children and even withdrew support for basic needs such as food.

“I am the one who paid school fees for my children. He stopped paying school fees and providing food,” Trizah lamented, visibly frustrated.

Despite the challenges, she emphasized that she would not compel him to provide, vowing instead to shoulder the burden alone.

“I won’t force him to provide for his kids. I will do so. You can record the video and send it to him, I don’t care,” she added.

Karangu and Trizah parted ways after he married a second wife, a move that forced her to leave their matrimonial home.

KARANGU’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, reveals he refused to pay school fees and provide food for their children after their fallout pic.twitter.com/LW09eZoUeN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST