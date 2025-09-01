A Gen Z LADY opens a church and preaches in biker shorts (VIDEO)







Monday, September 1, 2025 - A young Gen Z lady has sparked a debate online after opening her own church and choosing an unconventional dress code while preaching.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, the lady is seen passionately delivering her sermon to a small congregation, dressed casually in tight biker shorts.

Her energy and confidence captured the attention of netizens, but her outfit quickly became the center of discussion.

While some praised her boldness and modern approach to the Ministry, others criticized her attire as disrespectful and inappropriate for the pulpit.

The clash of opinions has since fueled heated debates about how far Gen Z is willing to go in redefining religion, worship, and cultural norms.

The incident has also highlighted a growing trend where young preachers are blending faith with contemporary lifestyles, sparking questions about the future of church traditions.

Watch the video.

Gen Z Pastor pic.twitter.com/C9T2PWgdEF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 1, 2025

