JUA CALI EXPOSED!! Veteran rapper accused of cheating on his wife, impregnating a side chick and picking random women during gigs







Monday, September 29, 2025 - Legendary Genge artist Jua Cali has found himself at the center of a messy scandal after shocking claims emerged online accusing him of cheating on his wife and secretly impregnating another woman.

According to reports making rounds, the veteran rapper, who has been married for years and is admired for keeping his family life low-key, allegedly strayed and impregnated his ex-girlfriend identified as Elizabeth.

Elizabeth is reportedly struggling with life in Kangundo after Jua Cali absconded his parental duties.

Further reports sensationally claim that the Genge star has a habit of “chewing” different women during his gigs.

Insiders allege that he often picks random ladies from the crowd and sneaks them into his hotel room after shows.

For years, Jua Cali has portrayed himself as a responsible family man, frequently parading his wife on social media.

However, these explosive allegations paint a completely different picture, one of a marriage marred by infidelity.

