A popular Kenyan tiktok LESBIAN LADY pays her own dowry in Machakos - Parents gladly accept it as neighbours are left in shock (PHOTOs & VIDEOs)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - A popular Kenyan Tiktoker, who is openly a member of the LGBTQ community, has set tongues wagging after she paid her own dowry in a bizarre traditional ceremony.

The flashy lady identified as Emmashir, who has a huge following on Tiktok, arrived at her parents’ homestead with a convoy of cars before proudly handing over the dowry items herself.

In a twist that has left many talking, her parents gladly accepted the dowry, something traditionally reserved for a man.

Neighbours who witnessed the spectacle were left speechless, with some whispering in disbelief while others pulled out their phones to record the unusual moment.

Clips from the event have since gone viral on TikTok and Facebook, sparking a heated debate about culture, modernity and the breaking of traditions.

While some Kenyans online applauded her boldness and independence, others criticized the move, saying it undermines African traditions and disrespects the dowry system.

Emma, in a past interview, made it clear that she has no intentions of settling down for marriage, proudly affirming her LGBTQ identity and lifestyle.

