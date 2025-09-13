Hustle is real! A Tanzanian lady captured on a viral video ‘hawking flesh’ in the streets of Bangkok at night (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - A viral video has set social media ablaze after it captured a middle-aged Tanzanian woman hustling in the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, at night.

In the clip, a man is seen approaching her before striking up a conversation.

“Where are you from?” he asks.

With a charming smile, she replies, “Tanzania.”





The man then tells her he wants to take her to his hotel room, and she gladly agrees.

The video has since drawn mixed reactions online.

Some netizens sympathized with her situation, pointing to the high cost of living and limited opportunities back home, while others slammed the act as shameful and damaging to the reputation of Tanzanian women abroad.

The controversial clip continues to spread across social media, sparking a heated debate about the realities faced by Africans living and working overseas.

Tha!land OS no dey talk pr!ce, na straight to the rum 🙄 pic.twitter.com/A6dFz8e07n — Minister For Ashawo (@dazzybtv) September 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST