Hustle is real! A Tanzanian lady captured on a viral video ‘hawking flesh’ in the streets of Bangkok at night (VIDEO)

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - A viral video has set social media ablaze after it captured a middle-aged Tanzanian woman hustling in the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, at night.
In the clip, a man is seen approaching her before striking
up a conversation.
“Where are you from?” he asks.
With a charming smile, she replies, “Tanzania.”
The man then tells her he wants to take her to his hotel
room, and she gladly agrees.
The video has since drawn mixed reactions online.
Some netizens sympathized with her situation, pointing to
the high cost of living and limited opportunities back home, while others
slammed the act as shameful and damaging to the reputation of Tanzanian women
abroad.
The controversial clip continues to spread across social
media, sparking a heated debate about the realities faced by Africans living
and working overseas.
Tha!land OS no dey talk pr!ce, na straight to the rum 🙄 pic.twitter.com/A6dFz8e07n— Minister For Ashawo (@dazzybtv) September 12, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments