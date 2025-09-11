“I stopped going to Church because I realized my problem was…..” - Netizen sparks debate with her confession about quitting Church!





Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Internet personality, Raye, has stirred up conversation online after candidly sharing why she stopped attending church.

In a recent video, she explained that her decision stemmed from a realization that her challenges weren’t spiritual but economic.

“I stopped going to church because I realized my problem was not a spiritual problem but an economic one,” Raye said, adding that many young people are held back not by curses or spiritual forces, but by the harsh realities of the country’s economic landscape.

She described how she once devoted herself to night vigils and prayer, believing her setbacks were rooted in spiritual warfare.

But over time, she came to see that systemic economic barriers were the true culprits.

“Your village people are not after you,” she said.

“You’re just growing up in an economy that makes success five times harder.”

Raye emphasized that she still loves God, but no longer believes she’s cursed.

Instead, she’s focused on finding practical solutions to break out of poverty - starting with a shift in mindset.

“The real curse,” she said, “is believing you’re cursed.”