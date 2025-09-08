“I see president of Kenya fleeing the country”- Cameroonian prophet issues dramatic prophecy about RUTO (VIDEO)







Monday, September 8, 2025 - A self-proclaimed Cameroonian Gen Z prophet, known on TikTok as @Perez Ndi, has sparked reactions online after releasing a dramatic prophecy warning of looming danger for Kenyan President, William Ruto.

In a video shared on Monday, September 8th, 2025, the youthful preacher claimed to have received a divine vision showing the Head of State in serious trouble - fleeing the country amid rising unrest.

“Tell President Ruto that he is in trouble. I see trouble coming his way.”

“I do not know why. Did he do something wrong? I do not know,” Ndi declared.

He urged the President to remain vigilant and consider repentance if he had erred, warning that Kenyans were turning against their leader.

“Watch out, President Ruto. There is danger ahead of you. Please, if you have done something wrong, amend your ways and repent,” he said.

The prophecy, which paints a picture of revolt or loss of public support, has sparked mixed reactions across social media.

While some dismissed Ndi’s message as sensationalism from a self-styled online preacher, others argued that it reflects growing public frustration and should not be ignored.

“I see the president of Kenya in big trouble and running out of the country. Why? What is going on?” Ndi asked, insisting his message was not speculative but divinely inspired.

The video has since gone viral, igniting conversations with some dismissing him as a clout-chaser and others warned that his message should be taken seriously.