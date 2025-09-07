“I don’t care about her past, I was in daycare” - BETTY KYALLO’s Gen Z boyfriend tells off critics and shares video getting cozy with BETTY (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Controversial media personality, Betty Mutei Kyallo’s Gen Z boyfriend, Charlie, is not bothered by trolls criticizing him for falling in love with an older woman.

Betty’s affair with her youthful boyfriend has continued to spark debate online because of their age difference.

The mother of one is 36 years old while Charlie is 26 years old.

A section of social media users feel that Betty is too old for the young man and have often brought up her dating history, including her past with high-profile figures like former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

However, Charlie has made it clear he is not losing sleep over Betty’s past.

In a cheeky Instagram post, he shared a playful clip of the two goofing around, captioned: “My woman is older, don’t come telling me about her past, I don’t care - I was in daycare.”

The post quickly went viral, earning praise for its wit and unapologetic tone.

Their romance is a bold reminder that love doesn’t follow a script.

Whether you’re cheering them on or watching from the sidelines, one thing’s clear: Betty and Charlie are writing their own rules.

The Kenyan DAILY POST